Roadies Winner Ashutosh Moves HC, Seeks Removal of Online Pics & Videos
Ashutosh Kaushik has urged the court to have his photos, videos removed as they are harming his life.
Ashutosh Kaushik, who had won Roadies 5.0 in 2007 and the second season of Bigg Boss in 2008, on Thursday sought a direction from the Delhi High Court to the Centre and Google that some of his videos, photos and articles be removed from online platforms as they have a 'detrimental effect' on his life, as per a report by PTI.
In the court order, Justice Rekha Palli asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Google LLC, Press Council of India and Electronic Media Monitoring Centre to respond to the petition, which stated that Ashutosh was invoking the ‘right to privacy and the right to be forgotten.’
As per the PTI report, the court asked concerned authorities to reply within four weeks and listed the matter for further hearing in December. In his plea, Ashutosh sought direction to the Centre to safeguard his reputation by removing his photos, videos and other articles from online platforms, which are being facilitated by Google, as they are harming his personal liberty.
The plea also states that 'Right to Forgotten' reflects an individual's claim to have certain data deleted so that other people cannot trace them and search engines can't find them.
The plea says that though the Constitution of India does not expressly recognise the Right to be Forgotten’, the Supreme Court has held that Right to Life’ includes personal liberty and thus, right to privacy culled from Article 21. Right to be forgotten’ is in sync with the right to privacy, the petition says.
The photos, videos and articles pertain to Ashutosh Kaushik being taken into custody for allegedly drinking and driving in 2009.
