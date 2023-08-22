Rihanna Welcomes Her Second Child, a Baby Boy, With Rapper A$AP Rocky: Report

Rihanna has welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with rapper A$AP Rocky, as per reports. The music icon and beauty entrepreneur reportedly gave birth to her second child at the beginning of the month.
According to entertainment outlet TMZ, Rihanna's baby arrived on 3 August in Los Angeles.
"We don't yet know the kiddo's name, but we do know it starts with 'R', and it's a boy," TMZ mentioned in a report.
Rihanna welcomed her first child, a son, in May 2022. The actor announced the news of her second pregnancy during the 2023 Super Bowl in Arizona, proudly displaying her baby bump to an audience of hundreds of millions of people.
The 'Diamonds' singer has taken a break from recording since her 2016 album 'Anti'. However, she is currently focusing on her successful makeup, lingerie, and high-fashion brands.
Since her last album, Rihanna has recently recorded music for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)