Rihanna Steps Down As CEO of Her Savage X Fenty Lingerie Brand

Rihanna is stepping down as CEO of her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, five years after she created it.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Rihanna in a recent interview announced that she will be stepping down from her role as CEO at Savage X Fenty, the lingerie brand she founded five years ago.  Hillary Super, former global CEO of Anthropologie Group will succeed Rihanna from 26 June onwards.

“It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years,” said Rihanna to Vogue Business.

She went on to add:

"This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer."

Meanwhile, Hillary went on to state: “I’m thrilled to join the Savage X Fenty family.”

“The brand is a major powerhouse in the lingerie and apparel industry, and its unwavering commitment to celebrating inclusivity and fearlessness is inspiring,” she added.

Rihanna had launched her Fenty Beauty brand in 2017, which is a makeup line.

Topics:  Rihanna 

