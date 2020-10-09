Richa Shares Court Order After Payal Ghosh Refuses to Apologise
Richa Chadha had filed a defamation case against Payal Ghosh.
On Thursday, 8 October, Richa Chadha shared a copy of the court order on social media that disproves claims made by actor Payal Ghosh that she won't apologise to Richa. It also adds that the next hearing is on 12 October.
Along with the order Richa Chadha wrote on Instagram, "“WE WON! Satyamev Jayate! Grateful to the Hon. Bombay High Court for justice ! The order is now in public record, freely available for all on the High Court website. Thank you for your support, next hearing (for settlement) is on the 12th as is mentioned in the order.”
Underlined in read are these words on the second page of the order: 'withdrawing her statements' and 'an unconditional apology'.
On Wednesday, 7 October, the Bombay High Court had heard the defamation suit by actor Richa Chadha against Payal Ghosh and others in connection with the alleged sexual assault allegations against Anurag Kashyap.
Ghosh's lawyer Nitin Satpute had said that she was ready to tender an apology to Chadha and withdraw her statement, as per a report by Bar and Bench. But Payal Ghosh took to Twitter to say that she won't apologise to anyone.
Richa Chadha had filed a defamation suit of Rs 1.1 crore against Payal Ghosh, Kamaal R Khan and a news channel for trying to malign her reputation.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.