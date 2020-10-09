Richa Shares Court Order After Payal Ghosh Refuses to Apologise

On Thursday, 8 October, Richa Chadha shared a copy of the court order on social media that disproves claims made by actor Payal Ghosh that she won't apologise to Richa. It also adds that the next hearing is on 12 October.

Along with the order Richa Chadha wrote on Instagram, "“WE WON! Satyamev Jayate! Grateful to the Hon. Bombay High Court for justice ! The order is now in public record, freely available for all on the High Court website. Thank you for your support, next hearing (for settlement) is on the 12th as is mentioned in the order.”