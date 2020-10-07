Payal Ghosh to Apologise to Richa & Withdraw Statement: Lawyer

Richa Chadha had filed a defamation suit of Rs 1.1 crore against Payal Ghosh, Kamaal R Khan and a news channel for trying to malign her reputation.

In her plea, Richa stated that the complainant was unnecessarily trying to 'drag her name' in the case and called Payal Ghosh's claims 'false, frivolous and vexatious'.

Ghosh, who has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, had claimed in an interview that the filmmaker had told her Richa Chadha, Mahie Gill and Huma Qureshi are 'just a call away' when it came to giving him sexual favours. Both Anurag and Richa have denied these allegations.

Chadha had also named Khan and ABN Telugu in her suit for posting libellous content against her with the intention of maligning her reputation.