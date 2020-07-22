Remaining Silent Is Showing Respect: Vidya on Sushant's Demise

Vidya also opened up about nepotism and shared her experience regarding the same. "Of course nepotism exists, but I never let that become an obstacle to achieving my dreams. I have also had a lot of ups and downs in the industry. However, every individual is different. Sometimes, it really helps to communicate with someone and open up", the actor said.

Vidya added that we should let Sushant rest in peace now. "If someone decides to take his/her life no one can be blamed for that".