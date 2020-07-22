Remaining Silent Is Showing Respect: Vidya on Sushant's Demise
Vidya Balan speaks about the tragic incident.
Vidya Balan is gearing up for her upcoming film Shakuntala Devi, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 31 July. In an interview to CinemaExpress, the actor spoke about how constant speculations regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's demise is unfair to him and his family.
"Sushant Singh Rajput's demise made people who felt wronged come out and share their stories as they could see an identification with him. However, the most important thing is that we do not know why he took this extreme step. I feel that remaining silent is a way of showing respect. The innumerable speculations around this tragic incident is not just unfair to Sushant but also to his grieving family".Vidya Balan, Actor
Vidya also opened up about nepotism and shared her experience regarding the same. "Of course nepotism exists, but I never let that become an obstacle to achieving my dreams. I have also had a lot of ups and downs in the industry. However, every individual is different. Sometimes, it really helps to communicate with someone and open up", the actor said.
Vidya added that we should let Sushant rest in peace now. "If someone decides to take his/her life no one can be blamed for that".
