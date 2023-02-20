Ranveer Singh Posts Pics With Marvel's Michael B Jordan & Simu Liu at NBA game
Actor Ranveer Singh was present in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the NBA All-Star weekend game.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Actor Ranveer Singh was present in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the NBA All-Star weekend game. The Cirkus-actor was seen having a gala time at the game clicking pictures with actors like Jonathan Majors, Michael B Jordan and Simu Liu. He also shared a picture with comedian Hasan Minhaj.
Ranveer took to Instagram to share some fun pictures with Marvel actors Jonathan Majors and Michael B Jordan. The two actors are part of the Marvel cinematic universe.
Ranveer also posted a picture with Simu Lui, who was the titular character in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
Hasan, who is an American comedian and writer, known for his Netflix show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj was also clicked with Ranveer.
Ranveer was named NBA India's brand ambassador in 2021. He was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. The actor's next project is Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Ranveer Singh Simu Liu Michael B Jordan
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.