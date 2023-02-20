ADVERTISEMENT

Ranveer Singh Posts Pics With Marvel's Michael B Jordan & Simu Liu at NBA game

Actor Ranveer Singh was present in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the NBA All-Star weekend game.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
i

Actor Ranveer Singh was present in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the NBA All-Star weekend game. The Cirkus-actor was seen having a gala time at the game clicking pictures with actors like Jonathan Majors, Michael B Jordan and Simu Liu. He also shared a picture with comedian Hasan Minhaj.

Ranveer took to Instagram to share some fun pictures with Marvel actors Jonathan Majors and Michael B Jordan. The two actors are part of the Marvel cinematic universe.

Ranveer also posted a picture with Simu Lui, who was the titular character in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Hasan, who is an American comedian and writer, known for his Netflix show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj was also clicked with Ranveer.

Ranveer was named  NBA India's brand ambassador in 2021. He was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. The actor's next project is Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

