Complaint Filed Against Ranveer Singh For Nude Photoshoot

The complaint was filed on Monday.

Quint Entertainment
A complaint was filed against Ranveer Singh with Mumbai Police for "hurting sentiments of women" through his nude photographs on social media, an official told PTI.

As per the report, the complaint was lodged by an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) and was filed on Monday seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR).

"We received an application from a person associated with an NGO on Monday. No FIR is registered so far. We are enquiring," the official told PTI.

Furthermore, the report stated that the complainant demanded a case against the actor under the Information Technology Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

