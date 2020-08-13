Been Telling Kareena That Taimur Needs a Sibling: Randhir Kapoor
Randhir Kapoor is 'delighted' at the news of Saif and Kareena's second child.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan announced on Wednesday that they are expecting their second child. Actor Randhir Kapoor, Kareena's father expressed joy at the news.
He told Mumbai Mirror, “I am absolutely delighted, I have been telling Kareena for so long that Taimur needs a brother or sister to play with. We are all very happy and we pray, it’s a healthy, happy child.”
Earlier, Saif and Kareena had issued a statement, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."
Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to congratulate her brother and sister-in-law. "Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever !", she wrote.
