Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Tie the Knot in a Traditional Meitei Wedding Ceremony

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in Imphal, Manipur in the presence of their friends and family.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram finally tied the knot on Wednesday, 29 November in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony held in Imphal, Manipur. The wedding was an intimate affair, attended only by the bride and groom's close friends and families.

For their big day, Randeep and Lin were dressed in traditional Manipuri ensembles.

Catch a glimpse of their wedding ceremony here:

In a traditional Manipuri wedding, the groom's attire consists of a white cotton dhoti, a kurta, and a kokyet (a turban). Randeep was also seen donning a white shawl.

The bride wears a potloi or polloi, a cylindrical skirt made from thick fabric and hard bamboo, which is often adorned with velvet and satin cloth and adorned with jewels and glitter.

Prior to their wedding, the couple sought blessings from the Ipudhou Marjing Khubamlen temple in Imphal and paid a visit to the relief camps in violence-torn Manipur to pray for their future and peace for their state.

The couple announced the news of their wedding on 25 November. The wedding will be followed by a grand reception in Mumbai for the newlyweds' industry friends.

Topics:  Randeep Hooda 

