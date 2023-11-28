Join Us On:
Pics: Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Visit a Temple in Imphal Ahead of Their Wedding

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram will tie the knot on 29 November in Imphal.

Pics: Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Visit a Temple in Imphal Ahead of Their Wedding
Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are all set to tie the knot on 29 November. The soon-to-be-married couple recently arrived in Imphal, where the wedding is going to take place.

Ahead of their big day, Randeep and Lin sought blessings from the Ipudhou Marjing Khubamlen and Shri Shri Govindajee temples in Imphal. According to reports, the wedding is going to be an intimate affair and will only be attended by the couple's close friends and family.

Have a look:

Topics:  Randeep Hooda 

