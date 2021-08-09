Lara Dutta Has This to Say About Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Wedding
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have kept their wedding planning under wraps.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been together since 2017 and rumours about the couple tying the knot have been floating around for a while now. The last time Ranbir addressed a question about the wedding, he’d said that it would’ve happened if not for the pandemic.
In a recent interview, Lara Dutta revealed that she believes the actor couple will get married this year.
Talking to Times Now, she said that she can’t keep track of the couples in the younger generation, adding, “I might say something about some couple and I wouldn't even know if they are still together or not.”
However, when she was asked about Ranbir and Alia, she said, “I believe that they are getting married this year.”
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt regularly spend time with each other’s family. Ranbir is often seen spending time with Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. In his interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir said about his wedding, “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life."
On the career front, Lara Dutta plays the role of Indira Gandhi in the upcoming Ranjit Tewari directorial Bell Bottom. Her transformation for the role has been the talk of the town since the film’s trailer released.
Bell Bottom also stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi, and is scheduled for a theatrical release on 19 August.
Ranbir Kapoor stars opposite Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukherji’s film Brahmastra, which is part of a trilogy. He also appears in Karan Malhotra’s directorial Shamshera and Sandeep Vanga’s Animal.
Alia Bhatt awaits the release of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She is also part of the ensemble cast for Rajamouli’s RRR. She also stars in Darlings, which is also her first film as a producer under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.
