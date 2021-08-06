Meet The Man Behind Lara Dutta's Mind-blowing Transformation in 'Bell Bottom'

Ever since the makers dropped the trailer of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom, fans can't stop talking about the 'unrecognisable' transformation of Lara Dutta to Indira Gandhi. Social media is flooded with discussions about Dutta's near-perfect look.

The man responsible for this amazing transformation is four-time National Award-winner and ace make-up artist Vikram Gaikwad.

Speaking to The Quint Gaikwad says, "Bell Bottom is a period film, which means all the characters in the movie have to belong to a certain era and look a certain way for the audience to believe in them. The result, you see, is the outcome of a very thorough and thought through process."

The Quint also caught up with Lara Dutta to share her experience.