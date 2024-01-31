ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Move Their Wedding From Abroad to India; Here's Why

Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to exchange vows on 21 February.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in February. The couple's wedding will be an intimate two-day celebration, which is reportedly set to conclude on 21 February.

According to reports, the couple originally planned a destination wedding overseas; however, they decided to change the venue at the last minute to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for influential families to host their wedding festivities within India.

A source close to the soon-to-be-married couple revealed, "Rakul and Jacky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order.

The source further added that the decision was made in mid-December, which demanded a complete reset of the wedding preparation, involving the destination and accommodations. Despite the substantial changes, Rakul and Jackky embraced the overhaul, driven by their love for the country.

More updates on the wedding are still awaited.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul has multilingual films like Indian 2 and Ayalaan, among others, in the pipeline. Jackky, on the other hand, is busy with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

