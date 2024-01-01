Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani to Get Married In February: Report

Rakul Preet Singh is all set to marry producer Jackky Bhagnani in February, as per a report by Hindustan Times. A source told the publication, "Rakul and Jackky are getting married on 22 February in Goa. They want to have an intimate celebration. They are very private people and are currently taking a break before getting busy with the wedding celebrations. Jackky is currently in Bangkok for his bachelor party and Rakul is also in Thailand."