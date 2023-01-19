Rakhi Sawant Gets Detained By Mumbai Police Over Sherlyn Chopra's Complaint

In continuation to the ANI report, Sawant was brought to the Amboli Police Station for further interrogation. The police will present the actor before the Andheri court later today (19 January).

In addition, Sawant has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 504 (insult intended to provoke a breach of peace) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

As per reports, Sawant filed an application for anticipatory bail before a sessions court in Mumbai on Wedensday, 18 January. However, it was denied. The actor was eventually detained the next day, on 19 January.