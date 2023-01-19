Rakhi Sawant Gets Detained By Mumbai Police Over Sherlyn Chopra's Complaint
Sherlyn Chopra accused Rakhi Sawant of making 'inappropriate videos and photos' of her go viral in her complaint.
Actor Rakhi Sawant has been detained by the Mumbai Police on Thursday, 19 January, after actor-model Sherlyn Chopra filed a complaint against her. In her complaint, Chopra accused Sawant of allegedly making her "inappropriate videos and photos" go viral, as per a report by ANI. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Sawant.
In continuation to the ANI report, Sawant was brought to the Amboli Police Station for further interrogation. The police will present the actor before the Andheri court later today (19 January).
In addition, Sawant has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 504 (insult intended to provoke a breach of peace) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.
As per reports, Sawant filed an application for anticipatory bail before a sessions court in Mumbai on Wedensday, 18 January. However, it was denied. The actor was eventually detained the next day, on 19 January.
This isn't the first time the two actors have been in a legal tussle. According to the reports, the police claimed that Sawant and Chopra had also filed an FIR against each other in November 2022 for using objectionable language.
On the work front, Sawant was last seen in the popular television reality show Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4.
