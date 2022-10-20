Sherlyn Chopra Files Complaint Against Sajid Khan Over Sexual Misconduct

Sherlyn's spokesperson said that they had filed the complaint and also adding that being part of Bigg Boss would "whitewash his image." He told ETimes, "We would not like to disclose the sections but we have filed it under outraging a woman’s modesty. We have also mentioned how he has come on the Bigg Boss show to whitewash his image. Sherlyn Chopra has dispatched the complaint to the police also marking deputy commissioner as well as the National Women’s Commission."

She also told ANI, "I have recently filed a complaint against #MeToo accused Sajid Khan in Juhu Police Station for sexual exploitation, criminal force and criminal intimidation. The first thing that the police asked me was when did this incident happen, to which I replied that it happened in 2005. Further, when they asked me why it took me so long to reach out to them, I said that back then I did not have the courage to file a sexual exploitation complaint against a big name like Sajid Khan,”