Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Reveals How Much Sonam Charged For 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'

"She chose to accept ₹11. She had a special appearance in the film. Both of us shared an amazing journey with Delhi-6 before that. She told me that she is needed for just 7 days for the shoot and she praised us for trying to say something so beautiful, about the partition of this country and the spirit of Milkha Singh. So she wanted to contribute to the film as well. It was very nice of her", Mehra added.

Mehra has also reportedly written about how devastated he was after Delhi 6's commercial failure. "I was going deeper and deeper into a dark hole. Unable to take it anymore, I drowned myself in alcohol," he wrote, adding, "I wanted to drink myself to death — to sleep and never get up..."

Sonam was last seen in a cameo in AK vs AK. She will next be seen in the thriller Blind.