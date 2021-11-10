Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa to Tie the Knot on Wednesday: Report
Patralekhaa's parents have reportedly reached the wedding venue and Rajkummar Rao's parents will join them.
Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekha will reportedly tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh on Wednesday. According to ETimes, only a few guests from the film industry have been invited.
A source told the publication, “It is going to be a very close affair for Rajkummar Rao, 37, and Patralekhaa, 32. They have invited only select guests from the film industry.”
The source also said that Patralekhaa’s family has already arrived at the wedding venue in Chandigarh and Rajkummar’s family will arrive soon.
The source told ETimes, “Rajkummar and Patralekhaa wanted to keep the wedding small and private due to Covid concerns. That's why they have a limited guest list and have opted for Chandigarh.”
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, however, haven’t made an official announcement about a wedding. The publication had also reported that the couple will get married some time between 11 to 13 November.
Patralekhaa made her Bollywood debut opposite Rajkummar Rao in the 2014 release CityLights. He was last seen in Hum Do Hamare Do with Kriti Sanon, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Paresh Rawal. Rao was recently also honoured with the National Film Award for Best Actor.
