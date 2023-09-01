R Madhavan Becomes the New President of Film and Television Institute of India

According to The Indian Express, FTII Registrar Sayyid Rabeehashmi said in a statement, "Mr R Madhvan has been appointed the President of FTII Society and Chairman of the Governing Council. The decision has been formally conveyed to us by the Ministry."

To make the announcement and congratulate Madhavan, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. He wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to @ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as President of @FTIIOfficial and Chairman of the governing council. I'm sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, & take it to a higher level. My best wishes to you."

In response, Madhavan wrote on X, "Thank you so very much for the honor and kind wishes @ianuragthakur Ji. I will do my very best to live up to all the expectations. (namaste emojis)."

Have a look at their exchange here: