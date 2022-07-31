R Madhavan Thanks Rajinikanth for Blessings After Release of ‘Rocketry'

The video shows Rajinikanth putting a shawl around Madhavan’s shoulders as a way of blessing him. Madhavan reciprocates by touching his feet.

R Madhavan took to his social media and wrote, “When you get the blessings from a one man industry & the very Legend himself, in the presence of another Legend .. it’s a moment etched for eternity.Thank you for your kindest words and affection #rajnikanth sir. This motivation has completely rejuvenated us. We love you as does the whole world❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🚀🚀 (sic)”