ADVERTISEMENT

R Madhavan Thanks Rajinikanth for Blessings After Release of ‘Rocketry'

R Madhavan shared a video on Instagram where he is touching superstar Rajinikanth's feet.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
R Madhavan Thanks Rajinikanth for Blessings After Release of ‘Rocketry'
i

R Madhavan recently shared a video that shows Rajinikanth blessing him. The two met along with Nambi Narayanan, following the release of Madhavan’s film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video shows Rajinikanth putting a shawl around Madhavan’s shoulders as a way of blessing him. Madhavan reciprocates by touching his feet.

R Madhavan took to his social media and wrote, “When you get the blessings from a one man industry & the very Legend himself, in the presence of another Legend .. it’s a moment etched for eternity.Thank you for your kindest words and affection #rajnikanth sir. This motivation has completely rejuvenated us. We love you as does the whole world❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🚀🚀 (sic)”

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect released on 1 July 2022 and was also R Madhavan’s directorial debut.

Also Read

Review: R Madhavan's Well-Intentioned 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is Half-Baked

Review: R Madhavan's Well-Intentioned 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is Half-Baked

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×