Allu Arjun Says ‘Pushpa 2’ Has ‘A Different Shade of Pushpa’, Hints at Pushpa 3

While Pushpa: The Rise had a successful run at the box office, its release on OTT only increased its reach, the actor said. “More than the theatrical reach of ‘Pushpa,’ the OTT (streaming) reach has been multifold. A lot of people, maybe during the theatrical release, have only watched it once or twice. But after it’s available on OTT platforms like Amazon, people have watched it multiple times. And because of the OTT platform, there’s a lot of crossover audience from other languages, and other regions and neighboring countries.”