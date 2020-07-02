Thappad Nahi Kaam Se Maaro: Priyanka on Anubhav’s Praise for Her
The filmmaker praised Priyanka as she signed a multimillion dollar deal with Amazon.
Recently, Priyanka Chopra signed a multimillion dollar deal with Amazon. Congratulating her, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha posted a heartfelt note on social media about how the actor climbed the ladder of success despite a number of attempts to pull her down.
“I am so reminded of a Bombay Time front page article that wrote her off saying how NO ONE would touch her from a barge pole. Yeah... No one can....”, Anubhav wrote.
To which Priyanka replied, “Thappad nahi.. kaam se maaro... lol. Thank you @anubhavsinha for the support..”
One of Priyanka’s fans wrote, “Can't imagine what it must feel like to become a trailblazer against all the odds. You have no idea how much hope you give us. Honestly, your success feels personal for some unknown reason. It makes me so so happy.”
Priyanka took to Instagram to share the news about this collaboration. “As both an actor and producer, I have always dreamt of an open canvas of creative talent coming together from all over the world to create great content irrespective of language and geography. This has always been the DNA of my production house Purple Pebble Pictures, and is the foundation of this exciting new endeavor with Amazon.”
