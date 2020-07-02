Thappad Nahi Kaam Se Maaro: Priyanka on Anubhav’s Praise for Her

The filmmaker praised Priyanka as she signed a multimillion dollar deal with Amazon. 

Recently, Priyanka Chopra signed a multimillion dollar deal with Amazon. Congratulating her, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha posted a heartfelt note on social media about how the actor climbed the ladder of success despite a number of attempts to pull her down.

“I am so reminded of a Bombay Time front page article that wrote her off saying how NO ONE would touch her from a barge pole. Yeah... No one can....”, Anubhav wrote.

To which Priyanka replied, “Thappad nahi.. kaam se maaro... lol. Thank you @anubhavsinha for the support..”

One of Priyanka’s fans wrote, “Can't imagine what it must feel like to become a trailblazer against all the odds. You have no idea how much hope you give us. Honestly, your success feels personal for some unknown reason. It makes me so so happy.”

Priyanka took to Instagram to share the news about this collaboration. “As both an actor and producer, I have always dreamt of an open canvas of creative talent coming together from all over the world to create great content irrespective of language and geography. This has always been the DNA of my production house Purple Pebble Pictures, and is the foundation of this exciting new endeavor with Amazon.”

YESSSS @amazonstudios, LETâS ðGET ð IT!!! So honored and excited to finally share this news with you. â£â£ â£â£ Looking ahead, we already have so much on our slate! Big thank you to @jsalke and her team at Amazon for being such great partners, and for sharing in the belief that talent and good content knows no boundaries.â£â£ â£â£ As both an actor and producer, I have always dreamt of an open canvas of creative talent coming together from all over the world to create great content irrespective of language and geography. This has always been the DNA of my production house Purple Pebble Pictures, and is the foundation of this exciting new endeavor with Amazon. â£â£ â£â£ And as a storyteller, my quest is to constantly push myself to explore new ideas that not only entertain, but most importantly, open minds and perspectives. â£â£Looking back on my 20 year career, nearly 60 films later, I hope that Iâm on my way to achieving that. â£â£ â£â£ Thank you to all of you who have been a big part of my journey so far. And for those who are just getting to know me, or maybe only recognize me as Alex Parrish from Quantico, Iâm excited for you to get to know me better. â£ @purplepebblepicturesâ£â£ @variety @marcmalkin

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

