Priyanka Chopra Signs First Look TV Deal With Amazon Studios

Adding another feather to her hat, actor-producer Priyanka Chopra has signed a multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with Amazon Studios, according to a report in Variety.

The actor shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “As both an actor and producer, I have always dreamt of an open canvas of creative talent coming together from all over the world to create great content irrespective of language and geography. This has always been the DNA of my production house Purple Pebble Pictures, and is the foundation of this exciting new endeavor with Amazon.”