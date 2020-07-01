Priyanka Chopra Signs First Look TV Deal With Amazon Studios
This marks the fourth collaboration between Priyanka and Amazon.
Adding another feather to her hat, actor-producer Priyanka Chopra has signed a multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with Amazon Studios, according to a report in Variety.
The actor shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “As both an actor and producer, I have always dreamt of an open canvas of creative talent coming together from all over the world to create great content irrespective of language and geography. This has always been the DNA of my production house Purple Pebble Pictures, and is the foundation of this exciting new endeavor with Amazon.”
According to the report, it was a general meeting with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke that led to the first-look deal. This is the fourth collaboration between Priyanka and Amazon, after Sangeet, an unscripted series co-produced Nick Jonas, based on the Indian pre-wedding tradition of Sangeet and Citadel, a spy series by Anthony and Joe Russo in which she’ll star with Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden.
She will also be producing and starring in Sheela, as Osho’s assistant, Ma Anand Sheela. Priyanka will also be seen in Netflix’s We Can Be Heroes and with Rajkummar Rao in The White Tiger - an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s best-seller of the same name. She’s also shooting Warner Bros.’ The Matrix 4 which recently resumed filming after production was halted by the pandemic.
