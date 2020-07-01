Priyanka Chopra Signs First Look TV Deal With Amazon Studios

This marks the fourth collaboration between Priyanka and Amazon. 

Published01 Jul 2020, 05:45 AM IST
Adding another feather to her hat, actor-producer Priyanka Chopra has signed a multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with Amazon Studios, according to a report in Variety.

The actor shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “As both an actor and producer, I have always dreamt of an open canvas of creative talent coming together from all over the world to create great content irrespective of language and geography. This has always been the DNA of my production house Purple Pebble Pictures, and is the foundation of this exciting new endeavor with Amazon.”

YESSSS @amazonstudios, LETâS ðGET ð IT!!! So honored and excited to finally share this news with you. â£â£ â£â£ Looking ahead, we already have so much on our slate! Big thank you to @jsalke and her team at Amazon for being such great partners, and for sharing in the belief that talent and good content knows no boundaries.â£â£ â£â£ As both an actor and producer, I have always dreamt of an open canvas of creative talent coming together from all over the world to create great content irrespective of language and geography. This has always been the DNA of my production house Purple Pebble Pictures, and is the foundation of this exciting new endeavor with Amazon. â£â£ â£â£ And as a storyteller, my quest is to constantly push myself to explore new ideas that not only entertain, but most importantly, open minds and perspectives. â£â£Looking back on my 20 year career, nearly 60 films later, I hope that Iâm on my way to achieving that. â£â£ â£â£ Thank you to all of you who have been a big part of my journey so far. And for those who are just getting to know me, or maybe only recognize me as Alex Parrish from Quantico, Iâm excited for you to get to know me better. â£ @purplepebblepicturesâ£â£ @variety @marcmalkin

According to the report, it was a general meeting with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke that led to the first-look deal. This is the fourth collaboration between Priyanka and Amazon, after Sangeet, an unscripted series co-produced Nick Jonas, based on the Indian pre-wedding tradition of Sangeet and Citadel, a spy series by Anthony and Joe Russo in which she’ll star with Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden.

She will also be producing and starring in Sheela, as Osho’s assistant, Ma Anand Sheela. Priyanka will also be seen in Netflix’s We Can Be Heroes and with Rajkummar Rao in The White Tiger - an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s best-seller of the same name. She’s also shooting Warner Bros.’ The Matrix 4 which recently resumed filming after production was halted by the pandemic.

