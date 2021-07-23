Priyanka Chopra Sells Two Mumbai Apartments for Rs 7 Crore: Report
Priyanka Chopra also leased out an office space, rented at Rs. 2.11 lacs monthly.
Other than foraying into Hollywood and becoming a star overseas, actor Priyanka Chopra has also been working on expanding her portfolio. She recently opened an Indian restaurant called 'Sona' in New York and has also founded a hair-care brand. She also penned her memoir titled ‘Unfinished’.
Reportedly, her real-estate listings have gone through some major changes. Priyanka owns properties in New York, Mumbai, and other cities. According to a report by Money Control, the actor sold two residential properties and has leased an office space in Mumbai.
The two units are reportedly located in Raj Classic, Andheri West, Mumbai. “A unit located on the 7th floor of size 888 sq ft was sold for Rs. 3 crore. A stamp duty of Rs. 9 lakh was paid on it, according to the registration documents. Another unit on the same floor of size 1219 sq ft was sold for Rs. 4 crore. A stamp duty of Rs. 12 lakh was paid on it,” the report stated.
She also reportedly leased out an office space, charging Rs. 2.11 lac as rent monthly. Last year, she sold a property in the Lokhandwala complex, Mumbai, priced at Rs. 2 crores.
On the work front, Priyanka wrapped her shoot for Matrix 4 and Text For You. She has been filming for her upcoming project Citadel, in the United Kingdom. Citadel is helmed by Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo of Marvel fame, and also stars Richard Madden.
