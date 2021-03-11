Priyanka, Nick Jonas to Announce Oscar Nominations on Monday

Sharing the video Priyanka wrote, Hey @TheAcademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Just kidding, love you @nickjonas! We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on @TheAcademy's Twitter!"

The Academy Awards have been delayed this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Usually they are held in February, but the event is scheduled for 26 April this time.