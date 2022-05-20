ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Jonas Reveals His Favourite Bollywood Dance Move to Jimmy Fallon

Nick and Priyanka have recently had a daughter.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
Nick Jonas, in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, on The Tonight Show shared his signature Bollywood dance step. Jimmy asked him about his go-to dance moves at parties or weddings and Nick was quick to respond.

He said, “My wife Priyanka, she is Indian. We dance to a lot of Bollywood music cause I find it is the easiest to dance to. I could just … (gestures to move his hands)…do this move all the time, whether I am sitting or standing and it works. ”

Nick and Priyanka have also had a baby recently, their daughter is named Malti. On mothers day Nick Jonas gifted Priyanka a citrus tree which he is planning on planting soon, he revealed in the interview.

Talking further on his journey as a parent and everyone’s reaction to it, he went on to add, “Turns out everybody I know is a newborn care specialist, all these PhDs I didn't know they had.”

Nick's Dancing with Myself, which will also star Shakira, will release on 31 May.

