Nick Jonas Reveals His Favourite Bollywood Dance Move to Jimmy Fallon
Nick and Priyanka have recently had a daughter.
Nick Jonas, in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, on The Tonight Show shared his signature Bollywood dance step. Jimmy asked him about his go-to dance moves at parties or weddings and Nick was quick to respond.
He said, “My wife Priyanka, she is Indian. We dance to a lot of Bollywood music cause I find it is the easiest to dance to. I could just … (gestures to move his hands)…do this move all the time, whether I am sitting or standing and it works. ”
Nick and Priyanka have also had a baby recently, their daughter is named Malti. On mothers day Nick Jonas gifted Priyanka a citrus tree which he is planning on planting soon, he revealed in the interview.
Talking further on his journey as a parent and everyone’s reaction to it, he went on to add, “Turns out everybody I know is a newborn care specialist, all these PhDs I didn't know they had.”
Nick's Dancing with Myself, which will also star Shakira, will release on 31 May.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.