Our Little Girl is Finally Home: Priyanka Chopra Shares 1st Glimpse of Daughter
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had welcomed their daughter via surrogacy earlier this year.
On the occasion of Mother's Day, Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of her daughter, giving social media the first glimpse of the child.
Chopra and husband, Nick Jonas, had welcomed their daughter via surrogacy, the couple announced on 22 January. Taking to her Instagram to share the news, the actress had requested privacy at the time, so the couple can focus on their family.
The actor wrote a long note along with the photo, saying that their "little girl is finally home" after "100 plus days" in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit).
"After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," she wrote.
Adding, "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. "
She also went on say, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you."
"Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you" she wrote.
Earlier this year Priyanka had put out a post asking for privacy during the 'special' time, saying, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (heart emoji),"
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the web series Citadel along with Bodyguard fame Richard Madden, Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara and an action thriller called Ending Things alongside Captain America star Anthony Mackie. She also working on a romantic drama film called It's All Coming Back To Me.
