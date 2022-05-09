Our Little Girl is Finally Home: Priyanka Chopra Shares 1st Glimpse of Daughter

The actor wrote a long note along with the photo, saying that their "little girl is finally home" after "100 plus days" in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit).

"After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," she wrote.

Adding, "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. "

She also went on say, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you."



"Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you" she wrote.