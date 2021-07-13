Blessed to Have You: Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Wish for Mama Jonas
Nick Jonas also shared a birthday wish for his mother Denise Jonas on his Instagram stories.
Actor Priynka Chopra shared a heartfelt greeting for mother-in-law Denise Miller -Jonas on her birthday. Posting a series of throwback pictures, Priyanka wrote, "Happy Birthday @Mamadjonas! So blessed to have you in my life Wishing you so much love and happiness today. Love and miss you! P.S. We need more pictures together!"
Priyanka and Denise can be seen sitting at a table and posing for the camera in one picture. In the second picture, both of them matched in white and Priyanka dons a hat. Priyanka Chopra is married to singer Nick Jonas.
He also shared a picture with his mom to wish her a happy birthday. "Happy birthday mom! Love you," he wrote on his Instagram stories.
The Quantico actor also shared birthday wishes for her brother Siddharth yesterday (12 July). Se shared a picture from their childhood where they can be seen swimming together.
She also shared a picture of Siddharth posing with their mother Madhu Chopra next to a foodtruck and a sign that says, "Dearest Sid, Happy birthday!! We know there is not much you love more than food. We love you, Nick and Didi."
"Happy Birthday Sid! Love you and wish I was there to celebrate you wishing u so much joy and laughter," she wrote in the caption.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in London shooting for her upcoming series Citadel, helmed by the Russo Brothers.
