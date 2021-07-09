Priyanka Chopra's COVID-19 Fundraiser Raises $1.3M for India

The Quantico actor also announced that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation matched the contributions made to the fundraiser by donating close to $1 million through #TogetherForIndia.



"The funds raised will be used to provide vaccination access to more people, build capacity to setup and maintain oxygen cylinders and concentrators in Aspirational districts, and in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Bihar; increase genomic sequencing capacity to identify variants, and provide support to rebuild the livelihoods of the most vulnerable, especially women," she further wrote.

In April 2021, Priyanka had announced that she had set up a fundraiser in association with the non-profit Give India, to help India during the COVID-19 crisis.