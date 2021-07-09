Priyanka Chopra's COVID-19 Fundraiser Raises $1.3M for India
Priyanka Chopra also said that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation matched the donations.
Actor Priyanka Chopra announced that she has raised almost $1.3 million through her COVID-19 fundraiser. The funds raised will go towards helping underprivileged people and those battling a shortage of oxygen.
She shared a video on Instagram with the caption, "Over the past 2 months, with your contributions, we have raised close to $1.3 Million. This in turn has provided necessary health care; meals; ration; and now also vaccination support to those most in need across the country."
"We've been able to procure 800 oxygen concentrators, and 500 oxygen cylinders. We've been able to provide food and dry ration to approximately 29,000 individuals across the country."Priyanka Chopra, Instagram
The Quantico actor also announced that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation matched the contributions made to the fundraiser by donating close to $1 million through #TogetherForIndia.
"The funds raised will be used to provide vaccination access to more people, build capacity to setup and maintain oxygen cylinders and concentrators in Aspirational districts, and in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Bihar; increase genomic sequencing capacity to identify variants, and provide support to rebuild the livelihoods of the most vulnerable, especially women," she further wrote.
In April 2021, Priyanka had announced that she had set up a fundraiser in association with the non-profit Give India, to help India during the COVID-19 crisis.
