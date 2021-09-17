I'm Sorry: Priyanka Chopra Apologises for Participation in 'The Activist'
On Thursday, Global Citizen, the company behind 'The Activist' had announced a formal change, after criticism.
When CBS' show The Activist was announced along with the fact that Priyanka Chopra, Usher, and Julianne Hough will appear as hosts, it led to criticism on social media for its now-scrapped format. Addressing the controversy, Priyanka Chopra issued an apology on social media and wrote that she’s proud to work with people who know when its time to ‘hit pause and re-evaluate’.
Her post reads, “I have been moved by the power of your voices over the past week. At its core, Activism is fuelled by cause and effect, and when people come together to raise their voice about something, there is always an effect. You were heard. The show got it wrong, and I'm sorry that my participation in it disappointed many of you.”
“The intention was always to bring attention to the people behind the ideas and highlight the actions and impact of the causes they support tirelessly. I'm happy to know that in this new format, their stories will be the highlight, and I'm proud to collaborate with partners who have their ear to the ground and know when it's time to hit pause and re-evaluate."Priyanka Chopra, Actor
"There is a global community of activists who fight the fight every single day and put their blood, sweat and tears into creating change, but more often than not, they are rarely heard or acknowledged. Their work is so important and they too deserve to be recognized and celebrated. Thank you to each and every one of you for all that you do," Priyanka Chopra's statement concluded.
Earlier, Priyanka’s co-host Julianne Hough had also issued an apology, following which the organisations behind The Activist, namely Global Citizen, CBS, and Live Nation, issued an apology and stated that the show’s format would be changed to a documentary instead of a reality show, as planned earlier.
“We are changing the format to remove the competitive element and reimagining the concept into a primetime documentary special (air date to be announced). It will showcase the tireless work of six activists and the impact they have advocating for causes they deeply believe in. Each activist will be awarded a cash grant for the organization of their choice, as was planned for the original show,” the joint statement read.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.