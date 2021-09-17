I'm Sorry: Priyanka Chopra Apologises for Participation in 'The Activist'

When CBS' show The Activist was announced along with the fact that Priyanka Chopra, Usher, and Julianne Hough will appear as hosts, it led to criticism on social media for its now-scrapped format. Addressing the controversy, Priyanka Chopra issued an apology on social media and wrote that she’s proud to work with people who know when its time to ‘hit pause and re-evaluate’.

Her post reads, “I have been moved by the power of your voices over the past week. At its core, Activism is fuelled by cause and effect, and when people come together to raise their voice about something, there is always an effect. You were heard. The show got it wrong, and I'm sorry that my participation in it disappointed many of you.”