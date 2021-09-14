'The Activist' With Priyanka Chopra, Usher is a Tone-Deaf Antithesis to Activism

Before jumping into a discussion about CBS’ show The Activist, it’s important to note that activists in India, and across the world, are penalised by an unrelenting policing system.

Father Stan Swamy, who passed away on 5 July aged 84, was arrested under UAPA. It took three weeks for a straw and sipper (required since he had hand tremors owing to Parkinson’s) to reach him after his lawyers requested for it in court. The family of jailed activist Gautam Navlakha told the press that the prison officials returned a package containing new spectacles for him which he only received after a judge’s orders. These are just two stories out of the many we don’t even hear.