Was Terrified to Return to Work, Cried on The Plane: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka added that she felt reassured after seeing all the COVID protocols in place on the sets. "Nick (Jonas), my mother and my family came with me and we spent Christmas and New Year's together, while I was shooting. It was really nice to not have to come back to an empty home. Nick wanted to help me settle in. Then, when everyone left, I got on to Citadel", the actor said.

Priyanka also spoke about filming Keanu Reeves-starrer Matrix 4. "I would have done any part Lana Wachowski would have given me. It was an amazing experience being on the set. I would sometimes catch Carrie-Anne Moss or Neil Patrick Harris shooting and have my fangirl moment".

Priyanka has quite a few projects in the pipeline. She will star in a biopic of the controversial aide to Osho, Ma Anand Sheela. Priyanka will also work with Mindy Kaling in a romantic comedy directed by Dan Goor. Recently, she announced another project with Farhan Akhtar, titled Jee Le Zaraa. The ensemble road trip film also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.