Priyanka Chopra Gets Hurt on Citadel Sets, Shares Pic

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her upcoming show Citadel created by Patrick Moran, and Anthony and Joe Russo. On Friday, Priyanka shared a picture of herself with wounds visible on her face with the caption, “what’s real and what’s not?” In the picture, there was a wound on her cheek and a gash in her eyebrow.

She later shared a fan’s response that read, “Cheek wound is real and not the one in forehead (sic)” with a thumb down emoji. She revealed that the gash on her cheek is fake but the wound near her eyebrow is real.