Priyanka, Adarsh React to 'The White Tiger's' BAFTA Nominations
The White Tiger secured two nominations in BAFTA 2021.
Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav have taken to Instagram to express their excitement at The White Tiger being nominated for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) 2021. While Adarsh has secured a nomination for Leading Actor, the film has also been nominated in the Adapted Screenplay category.
"What a proud moment for Indian talent with 2 BAFTA nominations for an ALL INDIAN STAR CAST!! Ecstatic for you @gouravadarsh, you are so deserving of this recognition, and congratulations #RaminBahrani, so well deserved. I feel extremely proud to have been an executive producer on this movie! Let’s get it!!", Priyanka wrote on Instagram.
Adarsh Gourav, on the other hand, thanked Bahrani for giving him the opportunity to play Balram Halwai in the movie. "Holy s**t it's really happening! Thank you Ramin for trusting me to play the character that has given me more than anything I've ever experienced. Congratulations to the team for two BAFTA nominations!! Best adapted screenplay and
Leading actor. Congratulations to all the other nominees too!", the actor wrote.
Rajkummar Rao, who plays Priyanka's husband in The White Tiger, congratulated Adarsh.
The White Tiger is an adaptation of Aarvind Adiga's 2008 novel of the same name. The film, which released on 13 January on Netflix, also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Kamlesh Gill and Swaroop Sampat.
