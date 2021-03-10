Priyanka, Adarsh React to 'The White Tiger's' BAFTA Nominations

Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav have taken to Instagram to express their excitement at The White Tiger being nominated for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) 2021. While Adarsh has secured a nomination for Leading Actor, the film has also been nominated in the Adapted Screenplay category.

"What a proud moment for Indian talent with 2 BAFTA nominations for an ALL INDIAN STAR CAST!! Ecstatic for you @gouravadarsh, you are so deserving of this recognition, and congratulations #RaminBahrani, so well deserved. I feel extremely proud to have been an executive producer on this movie! Let’s get it!!", Priyanka wrote on Instagram.