'Premature to Say There's No Evidence Against Aryan Khan': SIT Chief
SIT chief and Narcotics Control Bureau DDG (operation) Sanjay Singh has said that the probe is in process.
Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief and Narcotics Control Bureau DDG (operation) Sanjay Singh has reacted to reports saying that a key finding in the SIT probe has suggested that there's no evidence of Aryan Khan being involved in a larger drugs conspiracy, as per a report by ANI.
"Highly premature to say that there's no evidence against Aryan Khan. The probe is still in progress and we have recorded multiple statements. We have not reached any conclusion yet", Singh was quoted by ANI as saying. Aryan Khan was arrested last year by the NCB after a raid on a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai.
A report by Hindustan Times stated that officials have shared some of the key findings of SIT that are contrary to the allegations of the Mumbai's NCB unit. One of them claims that there are several irregularities in the raid on the luxury cruise. The SIT has also reportedly found that Aryan isn't a part of an international drug trafficking syndicate.
