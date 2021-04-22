Pics: Vishnu Vishal & Jwala Gutta Tie the Knot

While the couple mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye, Vishal confirmed their engagement with a picture of the couple posted on Gutta's birthday last year. Expressing gratitude to Basanth Jain for the 'engagement ring jugaad', he wrote, "Happy birthday @jwalagutta1 New start to LIFE.. Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around.. Need all your love n blessings guys.. #newbeginnings thank you @jainbasanth for arranging a ring in d middle of d night #EngagementRingJugaad."

An elated Gutta wrote, "And this happened last nite and what a beautiful surprise it was! Today when I think of my life what a journey it has been and today I realise there is so much more to luk forward to!"