Pics: Vishnu Vishal & Jwala Gutta Tie the Knot
Vishal confirmed their engagement on Gutta's birthday last year
Actor Vishnu and badminton player Jwala Gutta tied the knot in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. Photos of their mehendi, sangeet and wedding ceremonies have been shared by various fan pages on social media.
While the couple mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye, Vishal confirmed their engagement with a picture of the couple posted on Gutta's birthday last year. Expressing gratitude to Basanth Jain for the 'engagement ring jugaad', he wrote, "Happy birthday @jwalagutta1 New start to LIFE.. Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around.. Need all your love n blessings guys.. #newbeginnings thank you @jainbasanth for arranging a ring in d middle of d night #EngagementRingJugaad."
An elated Gutta wrote, "And this happened last nite and what a beautiful surprise it was! Today when I think of my life what a journey it has been and today I realise there is so much more to luk forward to!"
