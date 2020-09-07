Jwala Gutta Announces Engagement With Tamil Actor Vishnu

"Today when I think of my life, what a journey it has been in 2day I realise there is so much more to look forward to!" she said. "Towards our family, Aryan, friends and work! It's gonna be another great journey am sure."

The tweet has been liked over 3,000 times till Monday evening.

Aryan is Vishal's son with his previous marriage with actor Rajini Natraj. Jwala, too, was married earlier to four-time national singles badminton player Chetan Anand, from 2005 to 2011. Jwala and Vishal had confirmed their relationship around two years ago.