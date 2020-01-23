People Think I Perform Black Magic: Kangana Ranaut

“I read some headlines which said ‘lashed out’ and things like that. It seemed like I had spoken harshly about what Saif had said. However, I was just expressing my point of view. If Saif was entitled to his opinion, so am I. Sometimes media tends to sensationalise things, but the tastes of our readers are also like that. If I am asked a question and people expect me to stay quiet that is not going to happen.”

Kangana Ranaut, Actor