People Think I Perform Black Magic: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut and the team of Panga addressed the media ahead of the film’s release. The actor spoke candidly on several issues, including her reaction to Saif Ali Khan’s comments on India, lawyer Indira Jaisingh’s plea for clemency in the Nirbhaya case, and the media’s perception of her, which she says is often sensationalized.

Kangana Talks About Her Statements on Saif Ali Khan’s Remarks

“I read some headlines which said ‘lashed out’ and things like that. It seemed like I had spoken harshly about what Saif had said. However, I was just expressing my point of view. If Saif was entitled to his opinion, so am I. Sometimes media tends to sensationalise things, but the tastes of our readers are also like that. If I am asked a question and people expect me to stay quiet that is not going to happen.”
Kangana Ranaut, Actor

On Indira Jaisingh’s Comments On Nirbhaya Case

At the Panga press conference in Mumbai, Kangana Ranaut was asked about senior lawyer Indira Jaising’s remarks urging Nirbhaya’s mother, Asha Devi, to pardon the convicts on death row for the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case. To which Kangana replied,

“That lady (Jaising) should be kept in jail with those convicts for four days. She needs it. Women like them give birth to these kind of monsters and murderers. It’s women like these who sympathise with such murderers.”
Kangana Ranaut, Actor

