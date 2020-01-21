Here’s What Kangana Has to Say to Saif’s ‘Concept of India’ Remark

The actor further went on to say that even Europe has small nations. “But these had a collective identity, that’s why Sri Krishna went to all these places with Pandavas and the Kauravas, to ask them who will be a part of the war.”

During his conversation, Saif did admit that he didn’t have a problem with the politics "as an actor”, but he does “as an individual”. “I was very excited to play the role because its a delicious role. But when people say this is history. I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was,” said Saif, who is a known history buff.