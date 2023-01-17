Pathaan on OTT: HC Asks YRF to Make Changes to Aid Hearing & Visually Impaired

In continuation of the report, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film will stream on Amazon Prime Video in April. The court observed that as it's too late for the changes to be made for the theatrical release, the producers can make the required changes by April, before the OTT release. The case will be heard next on 6 April.

Pathaan will mark the official comeback of SRK on the silver screen after a gap of over four years. The actor was last seen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The action-packed spy thriller already has the audiences at the edge of their seats.

Pathaan is all set to release on 25 January. The film will be released in three regional languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.