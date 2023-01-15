Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' Trailer Lights Up Burj Khalifa; See Video
Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan's director Siddharth Anand attended the grand event at the Burj Khalifa.
The action-packed trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathaan, which was unveiled on 10 January, was showcased at the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, on 15 January in Dubai, UAE. The grand event was attended by thousands of SRK fans and the film's star himself, along with the director, Siddharth Anand.
Several videos from the event surfaced on the internet. In one of them, SRK can be seen reciting the iconic dialogue from Pathaan, "Party Pathaan ke ghar rakhoge toh mehmaan nawaazi ke liye Pathaan toh aaega aur saath mein pataakhe bhi laaega (If you keep the party at Pathaan's house, Pathaan will definitely come for your hospitality and will bring crackers too)."
In the other video, the Main Hoon Na actor can be seen performing the hook step of his song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.
Here, take a look:
Pathaan will mark the official comeback of SRK on the silver screen after a gap of five years. The actor was last seen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
Here's another clip of SRK watching his film's trailer at the Burj Khalifa:
Produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, and John Baraham in pivotal roles. It is the fourth instalment in the YRF "spy universe," wherein SRK will be seen as Pathaan, a RAW agent.
Pathaan is slated for its theatrical release on 25 January. The film will be released in three regional languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.