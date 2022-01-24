Pakistani Court Allows Meesha Shafi to Pursue Defamation Suit Against Ali Zafar
Meesha Shafi and others had accused Ali Zafar of sexual harassment in 2018. He has denied the allegations.
The Lahore High Court, on Wednesday, allowed Pakistani actor Meesha Shafi to pursue the defamation suit against singer-actor Ali Zafar. In 2018, Shafi and others had accused Zafar of sexual harassment.
On 19 January, Meesha Shafi wrote on Twitter, “It’s been an incredibly difficult 4 YRS for me and everyone standing by my side. It took us 4 long, discouraging years to get 1 single case going while being attacked by multiple cases which galloped along full speed ahead. This is not equality! But my family, legal team & all those who have continued to support this cause against all odds are the reason I am celebrating today!”
“This epic struggle will pave the way for a just and safe outcome for ALL SURVIVORS! Thank you to superwoman @Sabhamid for being my rock! This has not been easy,” she added. She also thanked everyone who has supported her.
Meesha Shafi’s Allegations Against Ali Zafar & his Response
In a statement, Shafi had alleged, "I have been subjected, on more than one occasion, to sexual harassment of a physical nature at the hands of a colleague from my industry: Ali Zafar. These incidences did not happen when I was young, or just entering the industry. This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind! This happened to me as a mother of two children.”
Ali Zafar had responded to the allegations and wrote, “I have nothing to hide. Silence is absolutely not an option. I categorically deny any and all claims of harassment lodged against me by Ms Shafi. I intend to take this through the courts of law and address this professionally and seriously rather than to lodge any allegations here…”
He had stated that he is ‘deeply aware and in support of the global #MeToo movement and what it stands for’.
Ali Zafar Filed a Defamation Case Against Shafi, in 2019
Zafar had then filed a defamation suit against Shafi and eight others. After a Lahore court, in 2019, had dismissed a sexual harassment case filed against Zafar, he issued a statement on Twitter about Meesha Shafi and informed his fans that he filed a defamation suit against the actor.
He had written, “Meesha Shafi’s case against me has been dismissed alongside the appeal made against the dismissal. The case in the court is my case against her to pay for damages that her false statement has caused me, which naturally she is trying to run away from. I have also filed a case against all the fake and other accounts being used to run a campaign against me on social media.”
Talking to reporters outside the Sessions court which heard the case, Zafar had said, “The truth is I was targeted for personal gains. I don’t know whether by doing this she wanted to become another Malala and get fame abroad.”
He was criticised on social media for the comparison and later tweeted that Meesha ‘cannot become her’ and “Malala is a true warrior who stands for truth and justice having made great sacrifices.”
