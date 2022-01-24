Pakistani Court Allows Meesha Shafi to Pursue Defamation Suit Against Ali Zafar

The Lahore High Court, on Wednesday, allowed Pakistani actor Meesha Shafi to pursue the defamation suit against singer-actor Ali Zafar. In 2018, Shafi and others had accused Zafar of sexual harassment.

On 19 January, Meesha Shafi wrote on Twitter, “It’s been an incredibly difficult 4 YRS for me and everyone standing by my side. It took us 4 long, discouraging years to get 1 single case going while being attacked by multiple cases which galloped along full speed ahead. This is not equality! But my family, legal team & all those who have continued to support this cause against all odds are the reason I am celebrating today!”