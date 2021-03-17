Indian Media Misreports on Pak Singer’s Case Against Ali Zafar

Several Indian news outlets published reports that said that Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi will “face up to three years in jail for levelling false accusations of sexual harassment” against actor-singer Ali Zafar.

Shafi, in 2018, had accused Zafar of sexual harassment amid the #MeToo movement. After Shafi went public with her accusations, more women came forward with similar allegations. Ali Zafar denied the allegations and later filed a defamation suit against the artiste and several others.

Contrary to the reports by the India news outlets, the legal battle is still going on between the two and no verdict has been passed by any Pakistani court on the matter.