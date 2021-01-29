Olivia Morris Joins the Cast of Rajamouli's 'RRR'

Olivia Morris is a graduate of the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama. As per IMDb, she has not worked in a film so far. Morris has appeared in one episode of a mini-series called 7 Trails in 7 Days. RRR can be considered as her debut on the big screen.

Olivia Morris has been roped in after actor Daisy Edgar-Jones opted out of the film citing “unavoidable circumstances”. Olivia is reportedly playing Jr NTR’s Komaram Bheem’s romantic interest.

RRR is scheduled to have a worldwide theatrical release on 13 October. The film narrates a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada along with several other languages.