Nora Fatehi Appears Before Delhi Police In Connection to Money Laundering Case

The report further stated that Pinky Irani, who had introduced Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez to Sukesh Chandrasekhar, is already being interrogated about the case.

In continuation to the report, the Delhi Police had earlier said that Nora Fatehi has no direct connection with Jacqueline but was called together with Pinky Irani.

Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police, EOW said to India Today, on Wednesday, "Since Pinky Irani is here, we want to interrogate both of them tomorrow. There are certain things that need to be clarified. There's no direct connection between Nora and Jacqueline with respect to this case."

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the prime accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering scam. He reportedly has multiple cases against him. And has also been arrested many times.