‘It Is a Big Happy Made-up Story’: Nithya Menen Refutes Wedding Rumours

The OK Kanmani actor further said, “I am always going to take breaks from acting. I need the time to recuperate. That’s the kind of person I am. Many actors do it, but I think it’s new for people. I will never be able to work like robots – continuously and mechanically. I have really had a tough year. I worked almost every day. I need a break now.”

The actor was seen using a wheelchair at a promotional event for the series Modern Love Hyderabad. In the clip, she shared a health update, “My ankle is a lot better. I have started walking now. I am happy about that. Although I loved my immobility for the time it lasted. I don’t like to get out of bed. Now, my vacation has started!

Nithya Menen, who has worked in films like OK Kanmani, Bangalore Days, Mersal, and Mission Mangal, will next be seen in Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam and 19(1)(a) with Vijay Sethupathi.