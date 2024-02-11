ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Neetu, Soni Razdan React to Edited Pic of Rishi Kapoor With Granddaughter Raha

Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan have reacted to an edited photo of late actor Rishi Kapoor with his granddaughter Raha. An Instagram fan page took to the platform to upload en edited photo of Rishi holding Raha and smiling.

The picture was shared with the caption, "I wish Rishi ji was with us even today... and with Raha too." Sharing it on her Instagram Stories, Alia Bhatt's mother and actor Soni Razdan wrote, "This is such a great edit. It fills our hearts with happiness. Thank you (folded hands and purple emojis)."

Resharing Soni's story Neetu Kapoor commented, "This is too adorable."

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha was born in November 2022.

0

