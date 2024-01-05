Join Us On:
Paps Catch a Glimpse of Raha as Alia & Ranbir Return From Vacation

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Raha were seen returning from their vacation.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt returned from their vacation, along with their daughter Raha Kapoor on Friday. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport in the afternoon. Ranbir was seen holding Raha in his arms while Alia Bhatt walked behind them.

Topics:  Alia Bhatt   Ranbir Kapoor  

