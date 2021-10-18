Neena Gupta Reveals Why She Didn't Tell Her Mom About Being Molested as a Child

Neena shared an incident of visiting a optician and said that her brother was told to sit outside while she was inside the doctor’s chamber.

In her book, Neena wrote, “The doctor started with examining my eye and then went down to check out other areas that were unconnected with my eye. I was scared stiff while it was happening and felt disgusted all the way home," as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Neena added, "I sat in a corner in the house and cried my eyes out when nobody was looking. But I didn’t dare tell my mother about this because I was so scared that she would say that it was my fault. That I had probably said or done something to provoke him.” She also wrote that it happened to her more than once 'at the doctor's.'